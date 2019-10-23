Body camera video shows first responders working to save lives: ‘Incredibly lucky’

BAYSIDE — Dramatic moments are caught on body camera as flames shoot from a Bayside home. For the first time, we are seeing rescuers work to save lives.

Just minutes after fire broke out at a Bayside home on Monday morning, Oct. 21, first responders got to work. Body camera footage from a Bayside police officer showed crews keeping a neighborhood safe.

The officer ran into the home next door — evacuating those inside as fire shoots from the home’s garage.

“They’re incredibly lucky,” said Capt. Dan Tyk of the North Shore Fire Department.

Officials with the North Shore Fire Department said the fire is believed to have started in the garage — just feet from the living room where a child had been sleeping the night before.

“They really had no idea what was going on just on the other side of the wall he was sleeping on,” Tyk said.

When the people inside left for school around 7:30 a.m., they realized the garage was in flames. It did not take long to bring the fire to get under control.

Those quick actions left a neighborhood thankful.

“Our goal is to stop that fire spread,” Tyk said.

The fire caused an estimated $275,000 worth of damage. The North Shore Fire Department said the garage was destroyed as well as three cars.