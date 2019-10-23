Cedarburg Police Department mourns passing of K-9 Jake

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Police Department is mourning the passing of K-9 Jake on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

A Facebook post says K-9 Jake had recently been diagnosed with lymphoma and crossed the Rainbow Bridge at home, surrounded by his family. Jake was 12 1/2 years old.

The post goes on to say…

“K-9 Jake served the Cedarburg Police Department for ten years, retiring in January of 2019. Jake was a beloved member of our department, as well as within the Community. Jake had a long, productive career with CPD.”