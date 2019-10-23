× MU Law poll shows most do not support impeaching President Trump

MILWAUKEE — A new poll shows that most Wisconsin voters do not support holding impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump and even fewer want to see him impeached and removed from office.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday comes after House Democrats began an impeachment inquiry. It comes 13 months before the 2020 election.

New Marquette Law School Poll finds 46% of WI registered voters say there is enough cause for Congress to hold Trump impeachment hearings, 49% say no. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 23, 2019

Republican approval of Trump’s foreign policy is 77%. Democrats' disapproval of Trump’s foreign policy is 97%. Among independents, approval 26%, disapproval 59%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 23, 2019

The poll shows that 46% approve of holding impeachment hearings against President Trump, with 49% against. Only 44% support impeaching and removing President Trump from office, with 51% against.

The numbers are up significantly in support of holding impeachment hearings from January when it was 33% in support and April when it was 29%.

In new poll, 44% of WI voters say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, 51% say he should not be impeached and removed from office. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 23, 2019

The poll of 799 registered voters was taken between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.