Marquette University doctoral student missing since Oct. 18 found safe

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University officials confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 23 that doctoral student Rakib Rahman has returned to his family. This, after he was reported missing been since Oct. 18.

“Rahman is healthy and unharmed, and he is reunited with his wife. He has asked for privacy for himself and his family,” said Marquette University said in a statement.

“MUPD would like to thank those who provided tips and leads on Mr. Rahman’s whereabouts,” said Marquette University. “As the university’s law enforcement agency, we would like to remind the entire Marquette community that we take any missing person report seriously, and we investigate these matters thoroughly and professionally. If you suspect a friend or loved one may be missing or in danger, contact MUPD or call 911 immediately. We are glad this case resulted in a positive outcome.”