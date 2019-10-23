× Milwaukee Admirals blanked by Grand Rapids Griffins, 3-0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin Pickard stopped 26 shots to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

The loss marked the first time the Admirals had been shutout this season. It was Milwaukee’s fourth straight loss (0-1-1-2).

The loss spoiled a solid effort from the Admirals goalie, Connor Ingram. Ingram stopped 24 of 26 shots in his first career appearance against the Griffins.

The Griffins scored the only goal of the first period with 1.4 seconds remaining in the frame. Michael Rasmussen avoided a hit at the Admirals blue line, fed a pass to Matt Puempel who slid a pass back to the left circle for Chris Terry to score. It was Terry’s third goal of the season.

Grand Rapids took a 2-0 lead at 8:57 of the second period. Ryan Kuffner skated from the right-wing boards and shot from the right circle. Ingram made the first stop but Kuffner slapped the rebound into the cage for his second goal of the year.

Matt Puempel scored an empty netter with 1:43 remaining in the game

The Admirals next game will be Fri., Oct. 25 when the Ads host the Texas Stars at 7 pm at UWM Panther Arena.