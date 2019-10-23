× Mount Pleasant police: Collision leads to rollover, 2 people hurt

MOUNT PLEASANT — A collision between two vehicles in the Village of Mount Pleasant led to one vehicle rolling over and trapping the people inside.

Officials say the wreck happened at the intersection of State Highway 31 and Timber Drive just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Responding units found an SUV rolled onto its passenger side. Two adult patients, one male and one female, were trapped in the SUV and unable to get out on their own. A news release says South Shore Fire Department personnel stabilized the vehicle and removed the vehicle’s roof in order to remove the trapped occupants. It took approximately 15 minutes for firefighters to remove both occupants.

Both persons removed from the SUV were taken to Wheaton Franciscan All Saints hospital in Racine with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the second vehicle involved, an adult female, was not injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.