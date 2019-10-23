× Packers, Chiefs to square up under the lights of Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY — The Green Bay Packers travel to Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 27 to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s a primetime affair.

According to Packers.com, it will be the 12th regular-season game between the Packers and Chiefs, but the first Sunday night matchup between the two. It is the third time the two have faced off in primetime, having previously played two games on Monday Night Football (1993, 2015).

Green Bay has won two of the last three games against Kansas City. Both teams lead their division heading into Week 8 and are each one of four teams in their conferences to have at least five wins this season.

It is the second game of a stretch of three straight games against AFC West teams, the first time the Packers have had three straight games against AFC teams since playing the AFC West in 2003 in Weeks 15-17. Green Bay is 15-3 against AFC West teams since 2002, an .833 winning percentage that ranks No. 1 in the NFL over that span.