Police: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, Oct. 22 and early Wednesday morning, Oct. 23.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 62nd Street and Keefe Avenue. Police say a 23-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation indicates the suspect is known to the victim — and that the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute.

The second shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near Palmer and Burleigh. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was seated in his vehicle when the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing as police work to develop a motive and suspect(s).

Around 1:36 a.m. police were called out to the area of 39th Street and Villard Avenue for a shooting. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects and determine a motive.