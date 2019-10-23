× Police: Suspect arrested, accused in several burglaries on northwest side of Racine

RACINE — Racine police say the primary suspect wanted in connection with several burglaries on the city’s northwest side has been arrested.

A news release says Community-Oriented Policing Officers, along with investigators, developed a possible suspect in some of these cases. Later, a search of the suspect’s residence resulted in evidence tying the suspect to reported burglaries.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the possibility of additional charges and related arrests to follow.

Although residential and commercial burglaries remain at historic lows locally, the Racine Police Department would like to remind citizens of the recent surge in, and general threat of burglaries. Most residential burglaries occur during daytime hours when homes are unoccupied. Area residents are encouraged to make sure all windows, garage doors, and other residential access points are secured. If you see suspicious activity or people, gather as much information as possible, such as clothing description, physical description, vehicle information, and contact police immediately at 262-886-2300 or 911 if it is an emergency.