Take Back My Meds MKE opening 8 new prescription drug disposal sites in Milwaukee Co.

MILWAUKEE — Take Back My Meds MKE, in partnership with CVS Pharmacy, announced Wednesday, Oct. 23 the opening of eight new prescription drug disposal sites in Milwaukee County.

Alderman Scott Spiker was joined by other elected officials to discuss the importance of properly disposing of prescription drugs and its impact on the opioid crisis and environment.

The practices of Take Back My Meds MKE were endorsed by the Milwaukee City-County Heroin, Opioid, and Cocaine Task Force.

CLICK HERE to find a drug take-back location near you.