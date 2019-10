× 5 workers evaluated after fire at Quad/Graphics plant in Sussex

SUSSEX — There were no injuries in a fire at the Quad/Graphics plant in Sussex Thursday, Oct. 24, though five workers were evaluated and released.

The fire started on a lathe used on print rollers.

Workers were evacuated as firefighters located and quickly extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Officials said no hazardous materials were located in the building.