A new twist on avocado toast: See how to prepare Sous Vide Short Ribs with Smashed Avocado Toast

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a beefy avocado toast.
Sous Vide Short Ribs with Smashed Avocado Toast
INGREDIENTS:
- 1-3/4 pounds beef Chuck Short Ribs, Boneless
- 1/2 cup prepared roasted tomato salsa
- 2 avocados, pitted
- 4 slices whole-grain seedy bread, toasted
- 1 tomato, cut into 8 slices
- 1 lime, cut into 4 wedges
COOKING:
- Attach sous vide wand to stockpot. Fill pot with water according to manufacturer's instructions.
- Preheat sous vide wand to 160°F.
- Place beef and salsa in food-safe plastic bag and seal, removing as much air as possible.
- Cook's Tip: For best results use a vacuum sealer.
Submerge bag in water. Set timer for 24 hours.
- At end of cooking time, carefully remove the bag from pot, open bag and pour 1 cup of cooking liquid into small bowl; remove ribs; discard bag. Shred beef with two forks. Remove fat from cooking liquid.
- Remove avocado flesh from peel. Use potato masher or fork to lightly smash avocado to spread-like consistency.
- Divide ingredients evenly and layer each piece of bread with avocado spread, a tomato slice, and shredded beef. Drizzle cooking liquid over each serving. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with wedge of lime.