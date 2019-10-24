A new twist on avocado toast: See how to prepare Sous Vide Short Ribs with Smashed Avocado Toast

Posted 9:37 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, October 24, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a beefy avocado toast.

Sous Vide Short Ribs with Smashed Avocado Toast

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1-3/4 pounds beef Chuck Short Ribs, Boneless
  • 1/2 cup prepared roasted tomato salsa
  • 2 avocados, pitted
  • 4 slices whole-grain seedy bread, toasted
  • 1 tomato, cut into 8 slices
  • 1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

COOKING:

  • Attach sous vide wand to stockpot. Fill pot with water according to manufacturer's instructions.
  • Preheat sous vide wand to 160°F.
  • Place beef and salsa in food-safe plastic bag and seal, removing as much air as possible.
  • Cook's Tip: For best results use a vacuum sealer.
    Submerge bag in water. Set timer for 24 hours.
  • At end of cooking time, carefully remove the bag from pot, open bag and pour 1 cup of cooking liquid into small bowl; remove ribs; discard bag. Shred beef with two forks. Remove fat from cooking liquid.
  • Remove avocado flesh from peel. Use potato masher or fork to lightly smash avocado to spread-like consistency.
  • Divide ingredients evenly and layer each piece of bread with avocado spread, a tomato slice, and shredded beef. Drizzle cooking liquid over each serving. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with wedge of lime.
