Brewers Team Store at Miller Park will be closed for construction Oct. 31-Nov. 18

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, Oct. 24 announced the Brewers Team Store at Miller Park will close for construction on Thursday, Oct.31 and reopen on Monday, Nov.18.

According to a news release, from Friday, Oct. 25 to Wednesday, Oct. 30, fans will receive 50% off apparel and merchandise throughout the store, excluding game-used memorabilia. This discount cannot be combined with any other offers.

When the Brewers Team Store reopens on Nov. 18, the store will feature special apparel and merchandise and prizes for fans to recognize the Brewers’ 50th anniversary. The store will open from 7 p.m. to midnight that evening before resuming regular hours of operation on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The Brewers Team Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday leading up to the store’s closing on Oct. 31.

To contact the Brewers Team Store, call 414-902-4750.