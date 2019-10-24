Caught on camera: Suspect sought in robbery of Milwaukee business

Posted 9:28 am, October 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted for a business robbery that occurred on Oct. 23 in the area of 33rd and Villard. It happened around 2:20 p.m.

Police say the unknown suspect intentionally entered the business, demanded and obtained money from an employee.

The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 28-29 years old, 5′ to 5’2″ tall, 130 pounds with a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a black jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath and black pants.

