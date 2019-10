Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Doing Halloween on a budget? Go the DIY route instead. Lara Behrendt with Two Men and a Truck join Real Milwaukee with some costumes you can whip up in no time using cardboard.

Lara is showing some last-minute costumes you can make using boxes and a few other household supplies. They include a Chinese takeout costume, a Rubik's cube, French Fries, a unicorn and even a mermaid for your dog!