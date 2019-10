× MPD: 2 people shot, wounded near 27th and Auer in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 27th and Auer Avenue on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24.

Officials say a 54-year-old Milwaukee man and a 46-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries shortly before 2 p.m. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.