MPD seeks help to ID men suspected of burglary on city’s northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for your help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for a burglary that occurred near 79th and Burleigh on Tuesday morning, Sept. 24.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with his hood up, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on these two subjects is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video