MPD seeks help to ID men suspected of burglary on city’s northwest side

Posted 10:00 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06AM, October 24, 2019
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for your help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for a burglary that occurred near 79th and Burleigh on Tuesday morning, Sept. 24.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with his hood up, dark jeans and black shoes.

Two men sought for burglarizing residence near 79th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

Man sought for burglarizing residence near 79th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information on these two subjects is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.