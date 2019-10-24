× National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils Jake Kumerow Whitewater bobblehead

WHITEWATER –The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Thursday, Oct. 24 unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition Jake Kumerow University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks bobblehead — the first bobblehead of Kumerow, and the first bobblehead of any former Whitewater student-athlete in their UWW uniform.

This, after Kumerow’s highlight-reel 37-yard touchdown that gave the Green Bay Packers a 21-10 halftime lead in Green Bay’s Week 7 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.

Kumerow made an over-the-shoulder catch at the 10-yard-line, tip-toed along the sideline, and leaped to the pylon for his second NFL touchdown.

The bobbleheads are $40 each, plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

According to a news release, Kumerow set several school records during his three years with Whitewater and helped lead the Warhawks to Division III National Championships in 2013 and 2014. He finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (36) and was second in career receiving yards (2,648) and third in receptions (158). Kumerow signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and signed with the Packers in 2017. He made his NFL debut on Dec. 2, 2018 and scored his first NFL touchdown on Dec. 23, 2018 on a 49-yard reception.

The bobbleheads were manufactured by FOCO.