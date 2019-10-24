Nats dominate Astros, take 2-0 World Series lead

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Juan Soto #22 and Anthony Rendon #6 of the Washington Nationals celebrate their 12-3 win over the Houston Astros in Game Two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Stephen Strasburg outdueled fellow ace Justin Verlander, overcoming a shaky start to give the Washington Nationals a 12-3 victory Wednesday night and a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Kurt Suzuki hit a tiebreaking homer in what became a messy six-run seventh inning and the Nationals are headed back to Washington.

The Nationals have won 18 of 20 overall with the last two over Cy Young favorites Gerrit Cole and Verlander.

Game 3 is Friday night when Aníbal Sánchez opposes Houston’s Zack Greinke.

