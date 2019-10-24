Pint-sized patients celebrate 1st Halloween with families at Aurora Women’s Pavilion

WEST ALLIS — Halloween came a little early for premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Aurora Women’s Pavilion in West Allis.

On Thursday morning, Oct. 24, the babies celebrated their first Halloween with their families by taking part in Aurora Health Care’s Halloween Costume Bash.

PHOTO GALLERY

Parents of the pint-sized patients were invited to dress their infant in a creative costume to get in the Halloween spirit.

This is the second year of this special event. The goal of the costumes is to bring a bit of normalcy to the parents of NICU patients by helping commemorate their little one’s first Halloween.