Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police seek help to ID theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for your help to identify a pair of suspects who stole alcohol from the Woodman’s Food Market in Menomonee Falls.

Officials say the theft happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The suspects are described as a male, black — and a female, black — both in their mid 50s.

The two were last seen operating what appeared to be a silver four-door Hyundai Accent with Wisconsin license AFT-9910.

Anyone with information please contact Menomonee Falls police and reference case number 19-0301756. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.