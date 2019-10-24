Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police seek help to ID theft suspects

Posted 4:46 pm, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48PM, October 24, 2019

Woodman's theft suspects in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for your help to identify a pair of suspects who stole alcohol from the Woodman’s Food Market in Menomonee Falls.

Officials say the theft happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The suspects are described as a male, black — and a female, black — both in their mid 50s.

The two were last seen operating what appeared to be a silver four-door Hyundai Accent with Wisconsin license AFT-9910.

Anyone with information please contact Menomonee Falls police and reference case number 19-0301756. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.