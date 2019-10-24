Wisconsin delegation seeks info from Vermont on F-35s

Posted 12:42 pm, October 24, 2019, by

An F-35 fighter plane flies over the White House on June 12, 2019, in Washington DC. - US President Donald Trump announced while meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda that Poland was ordering more than 30 F-35 combat aircraft. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A group from Wisconsin is in South Burlington to learn more about how the area is dealing with the arrival of the F-35 fighter planes being flown by the Vermont Air National Guard.

Wisconsin state Rep. Chris Taylor, a Democrat, tells MyChamplainValley.com people in the Madison area are “really struggling to know what this means.”

Last month, the first two of what are to be 20 F-35s arrived at the Burlington International Airport. The arrival of the jets, which are louder than their F-16 predecessors, followed years of concern, and opposition from some, about the noise.

The Air Force has named Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, a preferred alternative to receive 20 of the jets.

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution supporting the F-35s.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.