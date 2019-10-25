Creepy, crawly bugs: The show where kids, adults can explore entomology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They are creepy and crawly -- and Halloween is a great time to check them out! Tony Gustin, better known as "The Bug Whisperer" joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of his show at Discovery World this weekend.

Tony has brought with him a large Ball Python, Tokay gecko, Eastern Lubber grasshoppers and walking sticks of various shapes.

His show at Discovery World tomorrow, included with admission to the museum, will teach kids about the cool world of entomology, including the insects we find around here!

The show runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Todd Wehr Theater.