First look at new drama ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ starting Appleton native Willem Dafoe

Posted 9:49 am, October 25, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The new movie "Motherless Brooklyn" is set in 1950s New York - and follows a lonely private detective as he tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. Gino Salomone sits down with Appleton native and actor Willem Dafoe for a first look at the film.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.