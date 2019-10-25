MILWAUKEE -- The new movie "Motherless Brooklyn" is set in 1950s New York - and follows a lonely private detective as he tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. Gino Salomone sits down with Appleton native and actor Willem Dafoe for a first look at the film.
First look at new drama ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ starting Appleton native Willem Dafoe
Gino talks with Wisconsin native Willem Dafoe about new movie
