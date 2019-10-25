Halloween hair and makeup to match: Scary styling secrets from the pros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hair and makeup can go a long way on Halloween. Dani Headley and Scott Yance from Scottfree Salon join Real Milwaukee with some how-tos for spooky styles.

Mermaid

1. Prep Skin (hydration is always key, especially for a dewy look)

2. Do eye makeup first - a smoky eye with white liner (think blues, greens, purples, pinks like the sea or get creative & do a darker or different theme)

3. Foundation & concealer

4. Highlight your face to the maximum (a highly reflective base will allow the shadows on scales to really pop & display pigment properly)

5. Can contour your face/neck/shoulders with one color first then layer above one another OR can put fishnet stocking in place (a friend is handy to hold!)

6. Making the scales; Dab/pat the shadows in without moving the fishnet, creams allow for more intensity but powders will blend/transition easier through the fishnet... continue rotating colors; LAST color should be silver or white metallic to make the scales shine

7. Add glitter to pop any points you desire

8. SET!

9. An ombré lip in any colors you chose above

10. Lashes

Skull/Skeleton

1. Prep Skin

2. Outline your skull structure with black & white kohl pencils for ease of erasing/blending (blackout eyes/mouth into cheek hollows/nose; white teeth & highlights

3. Clown white for remaining bone

4. Darken black with cream liner where want dense

5. Contour. Shade away & add pops of bright white!! The best skeletons have intricate shading detail for dimension.

6. SET!