× ‘I’ve been through a lot:’ Kalin Sunde gets 5 years in prison after I-94 standoff, stabbing of K-9

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Kalin Sunde, 31, charged for her role in a five-hour standoff with authorities in June was sentenced Friday, Oct. 25 in two cases filed out of Waukesha County — one for the standoff, and the other for what happened at the hospital after the standoff. Prosecutors said Sunde tried to escape soon after her arrest.

The standoff shut down I-94 near Highway 67 in the Village of Summit on June 4.

On Friday, Sunde entered no-contest pleas to some of the most serious charges filed against her. The plea deal was broken down as follows:

Case filed June 11, 2019 out of Waukesha County (I-94 standoff charges):

Drive or operate vehicle without consent: No contest

Felony bail jumping: Dismissed

Fail to comply with officer/person into custody, as party to a crime: Dismissed

Fail to comply with officer/person into custody: No contest

Strike police/fire animals — causing injury: No contest

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer: No contest

Case filed June 7, 2019 out of Waukesha County (Attempted escape from the hospital charges):

Resisting or obstructing an officer: No contest

Felony bail jumping: Dismissed

She was sentenced to serve five years in prison and six years’ extended supervision.

On that June day, Sunde was in a stolen van with Nathan Halfmann, 37. He alleged he was holding her hostage. She used Facebook Live to stream negotiations with law enforcement, and their bizarre behavior.

The standoff ended with an officer-involved shooting. Halfmann was shot, but survived his injuries, while prosecutors said Sunde stabbed Waukesha County Sheriff’s K-9 Justice.

After her arrest, prosecutors said Sunde tried to escape from Aurora Summit Medical Center, where she was taken for treatment after her arrest.

On Aug. 12, Sunde was released from custody after bond was posted, and 11 days later, prosecutors said she cut off her GPS bracelet. She was on the run until Aug. 29, when she was captured in Milwaukee.

Two counts of felony bail jumping were filed out of Waukesha County on Sept. 3. Those counts were dismissed but read into the court record.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the judge reinstated $90,000 of that cash bond.

The man who posted her bond asked for a refund.

During her plea/sentencing hearing Friday, Sunde was visibly emotional. The court also learned more about her past, including details of a life filled with trauma. Sunde said the path she was on prior to her arrest nearly resulted in the end of her life.

“I’ve been through a lot,” said Sunde. “I’m really sorry for everything. Everything happens for a reason. I would be dead if this didn’t happen.”

In court, Sunde revealed she got engaged to a man from her past.

Meanwhile, FOX6 News spoke with Halfmann’s attorney Friday afternoon, who said a 2020 trial date was set for him on standoff charges.