Long-time Vermont battery producer moving to Wisconsin

Posted 8:57 am, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:11AM, October 25, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Energizer Bunny (Energizer) attends Madison Avenue Walk of Fame: Icon Awards at PlayStation Theater on October 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Energizer says it is closing a manufacturing facility in Vermont and moving it to Wisconsin.

In a two-paragraph note sent Thursday to local officials, Energizer Brands Director of Government Affairs Marcus Boolish said the battery company’s specialty manufacturing facility in Bennington would be moving to a company facility in Portage, Wisconsin.

Boolish says that in order to be successful, the company is “making significant investments to better utilize our existing manufacturing facilities, reduce complexity in our operations, and enhance service to our customers.”

The Bennington Banner reports that three local state lawmakers said in a statement they had reached out to the governor’s office and they hope it might be possible to keep Energizer in the community.

It’s unclear how many people work the plant.

