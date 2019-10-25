× Medical examiner investigates probable overdose death of 1-year-old

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Friday afternoon, Oct. 25 announced the death of a 1-year-old child due to a probable overdose.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, this was the 14th child to die of an OD in the last four years in Milwaukee County.

The medical examienr said the child was pronounced dead on Sept. 18 at Children’s Wisconsin. An autopsy was performed on Sept. 19.

The cause of death is pending further toxicology, but this death is being investigated as a probable OD, with an investigation ongoing.

Other drug OD deaths:

Sept. 25, 2015: 1-year-old girl: Acute methadone intoxication

Feb. 16, 2016: 1-year-old girl: Acute methadone intoxication

May 1, 2016: 1-year-old boy: Acute oxycodone intoxication

Aug. 15, 2016: 2-year-old girl: Complications of acute mixed drug (oxycodone and trazadone) toxicity

Sept. 12, 2016: 1-year-old boy: Acute oxycodone intoxication

Jan. 26, 2017: 2-year-old boy: Acute oxycodone intoxication

April 15, 2014: 4-year-old boy: Acute methadone intoxication

June 4, 2017: 3-year-old boy: Acute hydrocodone intoxication

July 28, 2018: 1-year-old girl: Acute oxycodone intoxication

Dec. 4, 2018: 1-day-old infant: Complications of prematurity due to cocaine, morphine, and hydrocodone exposure

Dec. 19, 2018: 14-day-old boy: Acute methadone intoxication

Aug. 20, 2019: 12-year-old girl: Acute mixed drug intoxication (fentanyl and morphine)