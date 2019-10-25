Medical examiner investigates probable overdose death of 1-year-old
MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Friday afternoon, Oct. 25 announced the death of a 1-year-old child due to a probable overdose.
According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, this was the 14th child to die of an OD in the last four years in Milwaukee County.
The medical examienr said the child was pronounced dead on Sept. 18 at Children’s Wisconsin. An autopsy was performed on Sept. 19.
The cause of death is pending further toxicology, but this death is being investigated as a probable OD, with an investigation ongoing.
Other drug OD deaths:
- Sept. 25, 2015: 1-year-old girl: Acute methadone intoxication
- Feb. 16, 2016: 1-year-old girl: Acute methadone intoxication
- May 1, 2016: 1-year-old boy: Acute oxycodone intoxication
- Aug. 15, 2016: 2-year-old girl: Complications of acute mixed drug (oxycodone and trazadone) toxicity
- Sept. 12, 2016: 1-year-old boy: Acute oxycodone intoxication
- Jan. 26, 2017: 2-year-old boy: Acute oxycodone intoxication
- April 15, 2014: 4-year-old boy: Acute methadone intoxication
- June 4, 2017: 3-year-old boy: Acute hydrocodone intoxication
- July 28, 2018: 1-year-old girl: Acute oxycodone intoxication
- Dec. 4, 2018: 1-day-old infant: Complications of prematurity due to cocaine, morphine, and hydrocodone exposure
- Dec. 19, 2018: 14-day-old boy: Acute methadone intoxication
- Aug. 20, 2019: 12-year-old girl: Acute mixed drug intoxication (fentanyl and morphine)
