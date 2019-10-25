Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Admirals are celebrating their 50th season. Christina spent the morning at Panther Arena with the details.

The Admirals next game will be Fri., Oct. 25 when the Ads host the Texas Stars at 7 pm at UWM Panther Arena. The first 3,000 fans will take home an Alexander Hamilton Bobblehead, courtesy of Lee Jeans.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans can purchase tickets for the game at the team’s office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or clicking here. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video