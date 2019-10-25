The Milwaukee Admirals are celebrating their 50th season

Posted 9:44 am, October 25, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Admirals are celebrating their 50th season. Christina spent the morning at Panther Arena with the details.

The Admirals next game will be Fri., Oct. 25 when the Ads host the Texas Stars at 7 pm at UWM Panther Arena. The first 3,000 fans will take home an Alexander Hamilton Bobblehead, courtesy of Lee Jeans.

Data pix.

Fans can purchase tickets for the game at the team’s office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or clicking here. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.