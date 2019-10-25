‘This is what we live for:’ Bucks president says improvements made after 1st season at Fiserv Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks 2019-2020 season started Thursday night, Oct. 24 vs. the Houston Rockets in Houston, with the Bucks home opener set for Saturday, Oct. 26. The Bucks, 1-0 after their 117-111 victory over the Rockets, hope to keep the wins coming as Fiserv Forum officials prepared to begin another exciting season.

"This is what we live for," said Peter Feigin, Bucks president. "We're dying to put up the lights, get the team out on the court, and start a homestand and continue our sellout streak from last year and kind of march through the season."

It was a short summer for the Bucks organization thanks to the team's deep playoff run, and the time was used to apply lessons learned from the first season at Fiserv Forum.

"We've spent what summer we had really making improvements from what we saw in the first season here," said Dustin Godsey, Bucks chief marketing officer. "Everything from additional cup holders and new cup holders in the lower level, to resurfacing floors upstairs and to 70 new items on the menus throughout the building."

The Pro Shop was also stocked with new items -- including the new statement edition jersey first worn Thursday night.

Feigin said they looked at everything to determine how to make it even better.

"We learned about our lights, and our sound, and our production, you name it," said Feigin. "Kind of a thousand points to contact, we looked at and said, 'How can we improve it?'"

Tip-off for the home opener was set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the Bucks taking on the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum.

CLICK HERE for the complete Bucks schedule.