US budget deficit hits $984 billion, highest in 7 years

Posted 1:05 pm, October 25, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted Italian President Mattarella for an Oval Office meeting and a joint news conference, with an evening reception planned. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The federal deficit for the 2019 budget year surged to $984.4 billion, its highest point in seven years.

The government is reporting a 26% increase over the 2018 deficit of $779 billion. The surge reflected such factors as revenue lost from the 2017 tax cut and a budget deal that added billions in spending for military and domestic programs.

Forecasts by the Trump administration and the Congressional Budget Office project that the deficit will top $1 trillion in the current budget year. And the CBO estimates that the deficit will stay above $1 trillion over the next decade.

Those projections stand in contrast to President Donald Trump’s campaign promises that even with revenue lost from his tax cuts, he would be able to eliminate the federal budget deficit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.