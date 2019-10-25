× UW System President Ray Cross announces plans to retire

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced his retirement Friday, Oct. 25.

Cross has worked in higher education for 42 years. The 71-year-old will continue to serve as UW System president until his successor is found following a national search. He notified chancellors, regents, system leadership, and employees of his decision earlier this week.

“Serving as president of the UW System has been the most rewarding work of my life,” President Cross said. “I believe there is no better investment for the state of Wisconsin than the University of Wisconsin System. From cutting-edge research on cancer, water quality, and how children learn to educating Wisconsin’s future leaders, the UW System has never been more important.”

Cross was named UW System president in January 2014 after spending three years as chancellor of UW Colleges and UW-Extension. Regents will conduct a national search for a successor.

“The University of Wisconsin System is a tremendous asset for the state, for our communities, for our students, and for businesses,” Cross said. “There is no better talent generator than the UW System. It has been humbling to work on behalf of the people of Wisconsin to advance the mission of our public universities.”

From 1967-70, Cross served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was awarded four medals for his service. You can read Cross’ complete biography HERE.