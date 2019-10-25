World Series: Astros beat Nationals 4-1, cut deficit to 2-1

Posted 11:46 pm, October 25, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: George Springer #4 and Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros of the Houston Astros celebrate their teams 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals in Game Three of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — José Altuve doubled twice and scored both times, Zack Greinke repeatedly worked out of trouble, and the Houston Astros showed they were not going to go quietly, beating the Nationals 4-1 Friday, Oct. 25 to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Houston can even things in Game 4 on Saturday night, Oct. 26 at Nationals Park. Washington will start $140 million lefty Patrick Corbin, while Houston manager A.J. Hinch will go with right-hander José Urquidy.

Washington’s eight-game winning streak, tied for the longest in a single postseason, ended with a sloppy performance in the first Series game hosted by the nation’s capital since the Senators lost to the New York Giants in 1933.

