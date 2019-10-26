× Dutch inventor unveils device to scoop plastic out of rivers

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Dutch inventor Boyan Slat is widening his effort to clean up floating plastic from the Pacific Ocean by moving into rivers, too, using a new floating device to catch garbage before it reaches the seas.

The 25-year-old university dropout founded The Ocean Cleanup to develop and deploy a system he invented when he was 18 that catches plastic waste floating in the ocean.

On Saturday he unveiled the next step in his fight: A floating solar-powered device that he calls the “Interceptor” that scoops plastic out of rivers as it drifts past.

Interceptor™ 001 is already cleaning in Indonesia, and Interceptor™ 002 is cleaning in Malaysia. This used to be one of the heaviest polluting rivers in the world! Our goal is to tackle #1000rivers in 5 years’ time. pic.twitter.com/UnqKlW8u2f — The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) October 26, 2019

Slat says rivers “are like the arteries that carry the trash from land to sea.”

He says three of the machines already are operating — in Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam — and a fourth is heading to the Dominican Republic.