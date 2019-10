× ESPN report: Packers’ WR Davante Adams listed as ‘doubtful’ for Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY — ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is listed as doubtful for the Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A tweet by Schefter posted late Saturday, Oct. 26 says however, Adams is likely to return next week at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Packers’ WR Davante Adams, listed as doubtful for Sunday night vs. the Chiefs due to turf toe, is not expected to play, per sources. But Adams is likely to return next week at the Los Angeles Chargers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019