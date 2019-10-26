× Josh Hader earns 2019 NL Reliever of the Year Award: ‘An honor that I don’t take for granted’

MILWAUKEE — Another one of the Milwaukee Brewers receiver a top honor for his work in the 2019 season.

Pitcher Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers was named the recipient of the 2019 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award. This is Hader’s second consecutive season winning the award, joining Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen as the only two-time winners.

According to a news release, Hader posted a 2.62 ERA in his 61 games in 2019 and struck out 138 batters – the most of any reliever in MLB for a second straight year. In his 75.2 innings, he surrendered only 41 hits and 20 walks, limiting opponents to a .155 batting average. Hader averaged 16.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Josh Hader issued the following statement on winning the honor:

“Winning NL Reliever of the Year for the second time is an honor that I don’t take for granted. It is especially humbling when you consider the panel of all-time greats who vote on the award. I want to thank Craig Counsell, my coaches, and especially my teammates, without whom I would not be in this position. I also want to thank the passionate Brewers fans, who have always been very supportive.”

