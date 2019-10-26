× Heat spoil Bucks’ home opener, rally to 131-126 win in OT

MILWAUKEE — Goran Dragic scored 25 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added and the Miami Heat rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime 131-126 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, but last season’s MVP also had eight turnovers and fouled out with 2:31 to play in overtime. Antetokounmpo also fouled out of Thursday night in Houston.

After trailing 74-53 with less than 11:00 to play in the third quarter, the Heat outscored Milwaukee 78-52 the rest of the way, including 49-33 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Kendrick Nun scored 18 points before fouling out for the Heat, who had seven players score in double digits. Miami rookie Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, finished with 14.

Khris Middleton added 25 points for the Bucks.

Heat guard Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game after he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby on Wednesday.