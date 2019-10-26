High School Blitz Level one playoff highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 9 weeks, these teams have been battling to position themselves for this moment, this tournament. Always having a week to look forward to, teams now have to adjust to the new rule of the new season, you have to win to play again. Welcome to the week 10 edition of the high school blitz as we've reached level one of the playoffs.

We start in division one with Green Bay Preble facing Milwaukee Riverside. Riverside with the ball, but Izzy Tinajero's pass goes to the wrong guy, Ian Henjum picking him off and taking it back to the house for a 7-0 lead just before halftime. Riverside with another opportunity in the 3rd, but Amaun Williams gets intercepted by Eric Young. However, Preble doesn't capitalize on the ensuing drive. Williams makes up for his past mistake in the 4th, the 2 yard touchdown run gets Riverside within a point. But their two-point conversion attempt is just a bit high and out of reach. Preble advances with the 7 to 6 win.

Division one has another very intriguing match up as two teams who are hitting their stride clash in Mukwonago. Oak Creek at Mukwonago. All Mukwonago in the one as they advance with the 49 to zero win.

In division two, 7-2 Menomonee Falls hosting 4-5 Cedarburg. Falls with a big play early, Nate McLean airing it out to Evan Redding, and he takes it down to the 2 yard line. Tamir Thomas cashes the drive in giving the falls a 6-0 lead. When the Indians get the ball again, they go back to the air, McLean to Quentin Redding for a 37 yard score and the lead grows to 13-0. Falls advances 46 to 22.

In a division three contest, Pewaukee traveling to Whitnall. Tied at 6 in the 2nd quarter. BJ Yost runs it in for 6, after the extra point, Pewaukee up 13 to 6. Whitnall's Ryan Dorrow answers right back. He bangs his way in, but they miss the extra point. 13 to 12 at the half. Pewaukee starts to run away with it in the second half, already up by 12, when BJ Yost runs it in for his second touchdown of the night and the lead grows to 19. Pewaukee going on with the 44 to 24 win.

Staying with division 3, Grafton heading up north to take on Ashwaubenon. Down 3-0 in the 1st, Zach Weir fakes the bubble screen one way and takes it the other scoring from 12 yards out. In the 2nd, Joey Giorgi taking the snap and he sees daylight and won't be stopped. 33 yards later it's a touchdown and a 14-3 lead. After stopping an Ashwaubenon fake punt, Giorgi makes them pay scoring on the 18 yard touchdown run. Grafton wins on the road, 49 to 24.

Moving to division 4 where Kewaskum is hosting East Troy. Indians leading 14-0 starting the 3rd quarter when they add to it with Andrew Bolek's 30 yard field goal. The defense making its presence known here too, Dylan Maechtle undercutting the route for the interception. They capitalize on the ensuing drive, Michael Daniel pitching to JJ Thull who then throws deep to Gavin Schwantz for the 31 yard touchdown. Kewaskum with the 23 to nothing win.

Oostburg is at Cedar Grove-Belgium for a division 5 battle. Flying Dutchmen first play of the game, Aaron Huibregtse throwing deep, 69 yards to Derek Oonk who goes untouched for the score and a 7-0 lead. The Rockets have some fire power too. On their first play Michale Navis with the keeper and he keeps it going for 70 yards and the game tying touchdown. Rockets keep firing, Navis to the air this time, 36 yards to Max Ford setting up Alex Acevedo's 7 yard run to the end zone. Cedar Grove-Belgium wins it 42 to 7.