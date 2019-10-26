Milwaukee County Zoo hosts annual Halloween Spook-tacular, something for kids of all ages

MILWAUKEE — There were big crowds at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 26 — as the zoo was hosting its annual Halloween Spook-tacular.
Visitors are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes — and visit treat stops around the zoo.
The animals were also getting in the spirit of it all. In particular, the elephants were seen enjoying some fresh pumpkin — one driving its tusks into the pumpkin and chomping away.
The Milwaukee County Zoo is open until 9 p.m. Saturday.
