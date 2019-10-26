× Milwaukee police: Child struck by vehicle near 95th and Brown Deer Road

MILWAUKEE — A child was struck by a vehicle near 95th Street and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee on Saturday evening, Oct. 26.

Police temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of Brown Deer at the scene. But those lanes have reopened.

FOX6 News has learned a victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this post when more information is available.