‘My best friend:’ Anonymous viewer offers reward for 11-year-old’s stolen support animal

MILWAUKEE -- As a Milwaukee family unpacked items in their new home on Wednesday, Oct. 16, they noticed a crucial piece of their family was missing. Their dog, Rocko, was stolen along with several other items from their home near 95th Street and Thurston Avenue.

Soon after that story aired, an anonymous FOX6 viewer offered to help, contributing a $500 reward for the return of 7-year-old Rocko. The family nor police have found the dog since then and they are asking for the public’s help.

“It means a lot to me that a person that doesn’t even know me or my children is willing to offer a reward and help bring Rocko home,” said Shanaye Brownmiller. “It shows us that there still are some good people out here.”

Rocko was not just a pet to this family. To Jamiyah, 11, the dog was her support animal who has stayed by her side through surgeries and hard times. Her mother says the young girl is heartbroken, lost weight as a result of this and is undergoing counseling.

“She is sad and keeps asking me why nobody has returned him yet,” said Brownmiller.

The FOX6 viewer chose to remain anonymous and is working with police and Brownmiller to offer the reward. The viewer said the story tugged on her heartstrings and felt she wanted to help in some way. She offered the money as a kind gesture in light of the family’s heartache.

Brownmiller said someone thought they saw Rocko nearby, but by the time police got there, it was too late.

“I hope other people will be moved,” said Brownmiller. “It’s been traumatic. I just pray each day that the next day is better.”