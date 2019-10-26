× Racine Co. man arrested for OWI 1st offense after allegedly driving recklessly, crashing into semi

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old Racine County resident was arrested on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26 — and could face multiple charges including OWI 1st offense.

Deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver traveling southbound on I-94 from Milwaukee County just after 2 p.m. Saturday. Officials say witnesses observed a station wagon weaving all over the road and almost crashing into other motorists. The station wagon continued southbound on I-94 and crashed into a semi that was being towed near the southbound Highway 20 entrance ramp. This crash caused significant damage to the station wagon. There were no reported injuries in the crash.

The driver of the station wagon, the Racine County man, was given a field sobriety test — and arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Officials say a search of the man’s vehicle also revealed several hypodermic needles, a crack pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.

The Racine County man is being held at the Racine County Jail — and is expected to face the following charges:

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

OWI 1st Offense (forfeiture)

Operating while suspended

Operating with a suspended registration

Unsafe lane deviation.

Reckless driving