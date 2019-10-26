‘We love Giannis:’ Bucks fans excited, energized for new season, despite home opener loss

MILWAUKEE — It was a roller coaster of emotions for fans of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening, Oct. 26.

Bucks fans make their way to the Deer District

Hundreds of fans descended upon the Deer District for another season Saturday. From diehard fans born and raised in Cream City, to new ones from far away.

“I’ve been a Bucks fan my whole life, and they’re about as good as they’ve ever been,” said Kevin Hansen, a Bucks fan.

“I’m from Hong Kong,” said Danny Hui, a Bucks fan.

Devoted followers are going the extra mile — even dressing the part.

“He’s like, you know what, it’s Halloween, game opener, I’m wearing it. So I was like, you know what, I’m going to grab one and wear one too. I went and got one today and here we are,” said Mellisa Hayes, Bucks fan.

In its second year, the Deer District is bustling.

“We’re going to walk around the Fear District, grab some food, get some drinks, enjoy the festivities,” said Shawn Jaso, a Bucks fan.

Fans anticipated a fiery performance from #34.

“Obviously, we love Giannis,” Jaso said.

Despite Saturday night’s overtime loss to the Miami Heat, the excitement and energy both inside Fiserv Forum and outside on the plaza was electric. It is surely a glimpse into what we can expect from fans throughout the season.

