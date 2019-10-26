Wisconsin Badger face Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the most anticipated games of the season; Ohio leading 3-0

Posted 11:03 am, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, October 26, 2019

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 05: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts to a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Camp Randall Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Wisconsin Badgers are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the most anticipated games of the season Saturday, Oct. 26. It’s game you can watch only on FOX6!

Following their devastating loss last week against Illinois, the Badgers are 6-1 — and the Buckeyes are 7-0. The game is sure to be a nailbiter!

Neither team scored during the first quarter.

