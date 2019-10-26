× Wisconsin Badger face Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the most anticipated games of the season; Ohio leading 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Wisconsin Badgers are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the most anticipated games of the season Saturday, Oct. 26. It’s game you can watch only on FOX6!

Following their devastating loss last week against Illinois, the Badgers are 6-1 — and the Buckeyes are 7-0. The game is sure to be a nailbiter!

#13 Wisconsin. #3 Ohio State. Not jacked up for this game yet?@JayT23’s got a message for you#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/kZs1Xyugkx — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 26, 2019

Neither team scored during the first quarter.