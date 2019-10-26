Wisconsin Badger face Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the most anticipated games of the season; Ohio leading 3-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Wisconsin Badgers are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the most anticipated games of the season Saturday, Oct. 26. It’s game you can watch only on FOX6!
Following their devastating loss last week against Illinois, the Badgers are 6-1 — and the Buckeyes are 7-0. The game is sure to be a nailbiter!
Neither team scored during the first quarter.
