Ariana Grande tweeted ‘baby how u feelin’? — and Bernie Sanders responded

NEW YORK — Ariana Grande is feelin’ the bern.

Bernie Sanders replied to Grande’s tweet Friday in a move that delighted many involved.

The superstar singer tweeted Friday, “baby how u feelin” — a famous refrain from Lizzo’s hit song “Good As Hell” — the same day the two dropped their new remix version, featuring Grande’s vocals.

The obvious answer, based on the song, is “Feelin’ good as hell,” typically sung at the top of one’s lungs. But presidential hopeful Sanders had a different response.

The Vermont senator went with, “Ready to fight for Medicare for All,” which isn’t quite as catchy but, hey, still works.

Grande later retweeted Sanders’ response, adding a subdued “screaming.”

But freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who has publicly endorsed Sanders, took it a step further — pairing progressive policies with Grande songs and creating a pretty bumpin’ playlist.

What is ‘Medicare for All’?

“Medicare for All” is, in a nutshell, a plan for changing healthcare in the US and a significant part of Sanders’ platform for office.

The proposal would move healthcare to a government system and eliminate copays, premiums and deductibles, while including inpatient and outpatient hospital care, emergency services, preventative services, most prescription drugs, and dental and vision coverage.

It would also cover long-term or nursing home care. The out-of-pocket fees would be for some prescription drugs and some elective procedures.

Supporters say “Medicare for All” would give more people access to healthcare and bring down costs overall.

Critics, on the other hand, slam how much the plan would cost and question where Sanders would get the money. Sanders has said taxes would go up but Americans would save money in the long run.