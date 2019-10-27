CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 15: Striking Chicago teachers and their supporters attend a rally at Union Park September 15, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. An estimated 25,000 people gathered in the park in a show of solidarity as negotiations on a labor contract continue. Yesterday Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis reported the "framework" for an agreement has been reached and union delegates are expected to decide tomorrow if they should end the strike. More than 26,000 teachers and support staff walked off of their jobs on September 10 after the union failed to reach an agreement with the city on compensation, benefits and job security. With about 350,000 students, the Chicago school district is the third largest in the United States. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Chicago teachers, school district resume talks to end strike
CHICAGO — Contract talks between Chicago Public Schools and striking teachers are resuming, with city officials saying the gap between the two sides remains huge.
Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said Sunday that the district is offering a fair contract that goes toward providing what students need for an equitable education. But she says the district must be financially responsible.
Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey says the city’s latest offer is $38 million short of what the union is seeking in its most recent proposal. However, CPS chief operating officer Arnie Rivera says the difference in the proposals discussed by the two sides Saturday is closer to $100 million on an annualized basis.
Teachers went on strike Oct. 17, canceling school for more than 300,000 students.