× Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes out as Packers face Chiefs in Kansas City; Packers lead 14-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are down six starters, including reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes, for their showdown of division leaders against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Mahomes practiced on a limited basis early in the week before he was ruled out Friday, just over a week after dislocating his kneecap against Denver. Matt Moore is starting in his place.

The Chiefs are also without left tackle Eric Fisher and left guard Andrew Wylie on offense and starting defensive linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones along with cornerback Kendall Fuller on defense.

The Packers remain without wide receiver Davante Adams, who was hopeful of playing after missing time with a toe injury. Safety Darnell Savage Jr. and linebacker Blake Martinez are active.

Aaron Jones got the Packers on the board with a touchdown early in the first quarter with a four-yard reception.

The Chiefs attempted a field goal, but it was no good.

What a stand by the #Packers' defense. KC gets the ball at the GB 30 but no points after Butker 50-yarder sails wide left — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 28, 2019

Aaron Jones then ran the ball in for a Packers touchdown, but he was ruled out of bounds.

Officials rule Jones stepped out at the KC 10 Still beautiful route/catch by Jones, who motioned from the backfield and then got behind the safety. #Packers https://t.co/idwfluAg5b — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 28, 2019

Jamaal Williams ran the ball in for a one-yard touchdown to bring the score to 14-0 late in the first quarter.