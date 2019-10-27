× Houston Texans DE JJ Watt injures shoulder against Oakland Raiders

HOUSTON — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt sustained a shoulder injury on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

It was unclear how Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was injured, but he went to the locker room with about 5 ½ minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent. The team announced just before the start of the second half that he wouldn’t return, but they did not specify which shoulder he injured.

Watt had three tackles, including one for a loss, and swatted down a pass before he was injured.

The #Texans may have lost star DE JJ Watt to a serious injury. Source said the fear is that Watt suffered a torn pec, which would knock him out for the season. He’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent of the issue. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019