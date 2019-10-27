Houston Texans DE JJ Watt injures shoulder against Oakland Raiders

Posted 7:00 pm, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16PM, October 27, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans reacts after batting down a pass in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt sustained a shoulder injury on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

It was unclear how Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was injured, but he went to the locker room with about 5 ½ minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent. The team announced just before the start of the second half that he wouldn’t return, but they did not specify which shoulder he injured.

Watt had three tackles, including one for a loss, and swatted down a pass before he was injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.