‘It’s unique:’ Thrill-seekers celebrate the Pumpkin Drop and Fall Festival with Lake Geneva Canopy Tours

LAKE GENEVA — Thrill-seekers strapped into the Lake Geneva Canopy Tours ziplines for the annual Pumpkin Drop Sunday, Oct. 27. The event is so popular that the festival was extended to two weekends!

Decorating pumpkins is a classic sign of fall, but dropping them 60 feet in the air is how it’s done at Lake Geneva Canopy Tours. Over the weekend, the company celebrated its annual Pumpkin Drop and Fall Festival.

“It’s unique,” said Eric Howden, Lake Geneva Canopy Tours. “If people want to try out zip lining but aren’t quite sure they want to do the full two-hour tour, this gives them a nice, easy way to try it out.”

Zipliners pick a pumpkin, then soar down the 1200 foot line, aiming to drop the pumpkin in a bucket while hanging 60 feet in the air. Winners get a free high ropes course excursion.

“We had a couple of people make it in the bucket, and a couple get real close,” said Howden.

It might seem nearly impossible, but one tour guide has the trick to get the treats.

“You have to kind of plan for the momentum of the zip to be there with you,” said Morgan Katzenberg.

Katzenberg dropped the pumpkin into the bucket three times.

“I was honestly surprised that I made it,” said Katzenberg.

She says using force to throw the pumpkin down is key. While the focus might be on dropping the pumpkin on the target, it’s hard not to be distracted by the breathtaking views.

“It’s one of those things that’s kind of hard to explain, because you’re up there and you’re kind of like, wow!” said Katzenberg.

If you missed the pumpkin drop, you can still zipline. Lake Geneva Canopy Tours is open year-round. To learn more, click HERE.