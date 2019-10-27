× K-9 officers helped Connecticut State Police recover 420 pounds of marijuana from U-Haul

DARIEN, C.T. — Troopers in Connecticut made a major drug bust Friday, Oct. 25 with the help of four narcotic detection K9s.

According to Connecticut State Police, around 12:30 p.m., a U-Haul truck was stopped for a violation on I-95.

Police said the dogs were called in “when something didn’t smell right.”

The K-9 officers, trained in narcotics detection, alerted on the truck.

A search revealed 420 pounds of marijuana.

The driver and passenger were arrested.